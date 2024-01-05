DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Winter is here and a local ski resort will open for the season on Saturday.

Located in Logan County, Mad River Mountain is Ohio’s largest ski and snowboard resort, offering slopes for skiing and snowboarding as well as opportunities for lessons, events and more.

The resort at 1000 Snow Valley Road near Zanesville will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Opening day festivities will include a banner break at 10 a.m., complimentary cookies and stickers.

Those interested can visit skimadriver.com to see a full list of activities, current hours and additional information.