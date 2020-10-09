Ohio sheriff’s officer critically injured in crash with bus

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s officer was in critical condition Friday after his patrol car and a bus collided in a crash that also damaged three other vehicles.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Adam McMillan, 42, sustained head trauma and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following the wreck Thursday night in Anderson Township, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, McMillan was driving west on Beechmont Avenue when his patrol car collided with a Metro bus that was headed east and trying to turn onto Eight Mile Road. The bus struck another vehicle, which struck two others.

Officials say the other drivers and a passenger on the bus were not seriously injured.

The sheriff’s officer was not responding to a call at the time of the crash, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing.