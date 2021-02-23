Ohio Senators reintroduce resolution declaring racism a public health crisis

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Senators Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus) and Sandra Williams (D-Cleveland) introduced a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis Tuesday.

In a release, the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus said that 25 cities, counties and boards of health across Ohio have passed similar declarations. Tuesday, it was reintroduced as Senate Concurrent Resolution 4.

“While Ohioans may not be currently engaging in protesting at the levels we saw last summer, we know that racism didn’t just go away,” Craig said. “Black Ohioans continue to be arrested and incarcerated at alarming rates, experience wage and workforce disparities as well as maternal and infant mortality and get diagnosed with long-term health conditions like diabetes at higher rates than white Ohioans. Until we address the systemic racism embedded in these and other issues, we cannot ensure that Ohio is a safe and prosperous state for all.”



The resolution is a reintroduction of Senate Concurrent Resolution 14 from the 133rd General Assembly. Officials said it was in response to the resurgence of Black Lives Matter protests, as well as the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on Black Ohioans.

The resolution calls for the following actions: