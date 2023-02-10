(WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, says the Biden Administration is taking the proper steps in the wake of the Chinese spy balloon which floated from one end of the country to the other.

The balloon was shot down by U.S. aircraft as it floated off the coast of North Carolina last weekend.

Brown said China conducting spy operations like this is a “great concern.”

“The Defense Department is on it. Our intelligence people are on it. The Secretary of State canceled his trip to China because of it. The President of the United States is talking to the Chinese directly. We all know that this is absolutely unacceptable,” Brown said.

Brown defended the decision to wait until the ballot was over water to shoot it down — saying otherwise pieces of it could have landed on populated areas of the U-S…