DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Senate voted to approve House Bill 86 on Wednesday, Dec 6.
HB 86 makes changes to Ohio’s adult-use marijuana law around taxes, automatic expungement, and more.
“In spite of the initial bills proposed by the House and Senate majorities which reduced the provisions in Issue 2 adopted by the people of Ohio, the Senate Democratic minority held the line and successfully negotiated a compromise bill that would salvage the voice of the people,” said state Senator Vernon Sykes (D-Akron).
The substitute version of House Bill 86 that passed the Senate provides protections for several key provisions that voters approved in Issue 2.
Protected provisions include:
- Protecting home grow of marijuana plants
- Low tax rates on marijuana and marijuana products
- Restoring legal possession amounts to the levels in Issue 2
- Restoring the total number of dispensaries allowed in Ohio to the levels in Issue 2
In addition to protecting many of the key points of Issue 2 that voters wanted, additional provisions have been negotiated.
New provisions include:
- Automatic expungement of marijuana possession convictions
- Providing funding for courts, legal aid ensuring legal fees are not a barrier to expungement
- Allowing licensed medical dispensaries to sell marijuana and marijuana products to adults over 21 years of age 90 days after enactment, instead of waiting 9 months for adult-use dispensaries to be given licenses
- Expanding eligibility for dispensary licenses
- Providing funding for the 988 suicide prevention hotline
- Supporting Ohio’s poison control centers
House Bill 86 now moves to the Ohio House of Representatives for consideration.
Issue 2 goes into effect on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.