DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Senate voted to approve House Bill 86 on Wednesday, Dec 6.

HB 86 makes changes to Ohio’s adult-use marijuana law around taxes, automatic expungement, and more.

“In spite of the initial bills proposed by the House and Senate majorities which reduced the provisions in Issue 2 adopted by the people of Ohio, the Senate Democratic minority held the line and successfully negotiated a compromise bill that would salvage the voice of the people,” said state Senator Vernon Sykes (D-Akron).

The substitute version of House Bill 86 that passed the Senate provides protections for several key provisions that voters approved in Issue 2.

Protected provisions include:

Protecting home grow of marijuana plants

Low tax rates on marijuana and marijuana products

Restoring legal possession amounts to the levels in Issue 2

Restoring the total number of dispensaries allowed in Ohio to the levels in Issue 2

In addition to protecting many of the key points of Issue 2 that voters wanted, additional provisions have been negotiated.

New provisions include:

Automatic expungement of marijuana possession convictions

Providing funding for courts, legal aid ensuring legal fees are not a barrier to expungement

Allowing licensed medical dispensaries to sell marijuana and marijuana products to adults over 21 years of age 90 days after enactment, instead of waiting 9 months for adult-use dispensaries to be given licenses

Expanding eligibility for dispensary licenses

Providing funding for the 988 suicide prevention hotline

Supporting Ohio’s poison control centers

House Bill 86 now moves to the Ohio House of Representatives for consideration.

Issue 2 goes into effect on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.