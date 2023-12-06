DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Senate voted to approve House Bill 86 on Wednesday, Dec 6.

HB 86 makes changes to Ohio’s adult-use marijuana law around taxes, automatic expungement, and more.

“In spite of the initial bills proposed by the House and Senate majorities which reduced the provisions in Issue 2 adopted by the people of Ohio, the Senate Democratic minority held the line and successfully negotiated a compromise bill that would salvage the voice of the people,” said state Senator Vernon Sykes (D-Akron).

The substitute version of House Bill 86 that passed the Senate provides protections for several key provisions that voters approved in Issue 2.

Protected provisions include:

  • Protecting home grow of marijuana plants
  • Low tax rates on marijuana and marijuana products
  • Restoring legal possession amounts to the levels in Issue 2
  • Restoring the total number of dispensaries allowed in Ohio to the levels in Issue 2

In addition to protecting many of the key points of Issue 2 that voters wanted, additional provisions have been negotiated.

New provisions include:

  • Automatic expungement of marijuana possession convictions
  • Providing funding for courts, legal aid ensuring legal fees are not a barrier to expungement
  • Allowing licensed medical dispensaries to sell marijuana and marijuana products to adults over 21 years of age 90 days after enactment, instead of waiting 9 months for adult-use dispensaries to be given licenses
  • Expanding eligibility for dispensary licenses
  • Providing funding for the 988 suicide prevention hotline
  • Supporting Ohio’s poison control centers

House Bill 86 now moves to the Ohio House of Representatives for consideration.

Issue 2 goes into effect on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.