Ohio Senate pass sports betting bill, House next to consider

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Senate passed Senate Bill 176, which would legalize sports betting and charitable E-Bingo via a free-market approach, while also expanding gaming in Ohio.

The bill, sponsored by Senators Niraj Antani (R- Miamisburg) and Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville), outlines three types of gaming licenses: mobile, brick and mortar, and kiosk.

“This bill will spur economic opportunities for businesses in Ohio,” Antani said. “Ohioans want legalized sports betting, and this bill will provide that with a safe expansion of gaming in our state.”

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) will provide oversight authority, and are charged with upholding regulations of license holders to ensure Ohioans are not being taken advantage of by illegal gaming.

Senate Bill 176 also allows E-Bingo to become available to charitable organizations. The machines will be authorized by the Ohio Attorney General’s office and OCCC will maintain oversight authority.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished in this comprehensive gaming bill for Ohio. It is fair, it creates opportunity for economic development and it’s a win for taxpayers and our economy,” said Manning.

Ohio will receive 10% from net revenue of these operations, directed toward public and private education, as well as gambling addiction and problem gambling.

Senate Bill 176 will now be sent to the Ohio House for further consideration.