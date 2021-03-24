Ohio Senate overrides governor’s veto of Senate Bill 22

COLUMBIS, Ohio (WDTN) — Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) announced Wednesday that the Ohio Senate voted to override Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 22 — a bill that seeks to restrict health orders.

“Ohioans have persevered through the pandemic of 2020. We heard from thousands of our constituents who fought to protect both the lives of their families and their livelihoods,” said Huffman.

Huffman said that the bill simply gives people the power to review health orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health. He alleges that more than 30 other state’s have similar laws in place.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, along with all other county health department in the Miami Valley, supported the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 22.

In summary, Senate Bill 22 would do the following:

Permits the General Assembly to rescind orders and rules issued by the governor or Ohio Department of Health (ODH)

Establishes the Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee, and grants the committee the power to rescind certain orders and rules issued by the governor and ODH

Limits the duration of a public health state of emergency, unless extended by the General Assembly

During a public health state of emergency, requires the governor and ODH to report to the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives any actions taken in response to the emergency

Subjects existing orders and rules issued by the Governor or ODH to review and rescission by the General Assembly and the Committee

“Senate Bill 22 jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan. It goes well beyond the issues that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DeWine. “SB 22 strikes at the heart of local health departments’ ability to move quickly to protect the public from the most serious emergencies Ohio could face.”

This is the second time the governor vetoed this measure proposed by Ohio Republicans.