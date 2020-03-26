Breaking News
Ohio sees unemployment claims top 180,000
Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo people wait in line to inquire about job openings with Marshalls during a (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says unemployment claims in the state have topped more than 180,000.  

According to the ODJFS, 187,780 people filed for unemployment for the weekend ending on March 21.  

A week earlier, it reported 7,042 claims.

As a point of reference, the ODJFS also released the top 5 all-time monthly initial jobless claims filed during the heat of the early 1980s recession.

All-Time MONTHLY Claims Totals

  • 205,159 – December 1981
  • 167,638 – December 1982
  • 166,907 – November 1982
  • 164,962 – January 1982
  • 164,293 – January 1983

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Earlier Thursday, it was announced nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

