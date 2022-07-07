COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There were fewer people filing for initial unemployment benefits in Ohio during the past week, according to the latest data released.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports 12,481 initial traditional unemployment claims for the week ending July 2. That is 1,001 fewer than the previous week.

However, there were 35,010 continued traditional unemployment claims for the week, which is 2,376 more than the previous week.

The total number of traditional unemployment claims in the state for the week was 47,491.