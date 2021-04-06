Ohio sees sixth straight day with COVID-19 hospitalizations over 1,000

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio is currently experiencing its sixth straight day with COVID-19 patient hospitalizations over 1,000, causing concern among health leaders.

“It’s very disheartening that we’re still seeing people moving in that direction of loosening up the restrictions too fast, and I think that was one of the things that’s driving the numbers we’re seeing across the country,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Ohio Coronavirus Dashboard

Over the past two weeks Ohio has experienced a steady increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

“It could be the earlier spring break activities or people taking the vaccination protection a bit too far, where they thought getting a vaccine met abandoning all precautions and that’s really not the case,” said Colon.

So far, 3.8 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Even with one third of the state starting their vaccine doses, health leaders say hospitalization and case numbers need to improve to loosen restrictions.

“We have to get better and keep moving the numbers down, the cases per 100,000 have actually gone up over the past week rather than down,” said Colon. “It would be a bit foolish right now for us to be moving in a way of loosening restrictions when we are seeing a rise in the number.”

As of today, Ohio is averaging 167.1 cases per 100,000 people. For all health orders to be removed the state has to average 50 cases per 100,000 people.