DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Did you see Ohio just broke a new record?

Last month’s new business numbers were released showing the highest January in state history with 17,006 new business filings, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

17,006 new businesses were created in January 2023, a 3,994-filing increase from December 2022 and a 435-filing increase from January 2022.

“This new state record is a testament to the resilience of Ohio’s job creators and the work we’ve done to support new business growth,” Secretary LaRose said. “We will keep innovating, breaking down barriers, and cultivating our state as a destination for entrepreneurship to thrive.”

A new business in Ohio can be filed in Ohio for $99 and the application can typically be processed in twenty-four hours.

Ohio entrepreneurs can click here to learn more about opportunities available to them that can help them start and grow their business.