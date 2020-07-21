LaRose refers campaign finance violations stemming from Householder allegations to Ohio Elections Commission

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 19 apparent or alleged violations of Ohio campaign finance laws to the Ohio Elections Commission.

All 19 are connected to an 82-page criminal complaint released against House Speaker Larry Householder, Jeff Longstreth, Neil Clark, Matthew Borges, and Juan Cespedes.

“For those of us who answer the call to public service with a sincere desire to serve as good stewards of the public trust, today’s events are deeply disappointing,” said LaRose. “Sadly, today’s Criminal Complaint is a reminder that some enter public life seeking to accumulate personal power and to enrich themselves. Those who do so are not fit to hold public office.”

Among the alleged and apparent violations of Ohio’s campaign finance laws are:

Acceptance of direct corporate contributions

Failure to file a complete and accurate campaign finance statement

Converting campaign funds for personal benefit

Officials say the 19 items likely do not represent a comprehensive list of violations of Ohio laws by the defendants. Relevant campaign finance reports will continue to be reviewed and additional referrals will be made as violations become known.

