Ohio Secretary of State moves some polling locations due to coronavirus concerns

Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday that some polling locations in next week’s primary election will be moved due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a video, LaRose said, “I am ordering certain polling locations which are senior citizen living and nursing facilities be relocated for the upcoming March 17 Ohio primary.”

LaRose goes on to suggest voters take advantage of the state’s early voting or absentee voting options.

LaRose will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the details of the polling places moving and other precautions the state is taking to make voting safe.

