Ohio Sec. of State: Russian-owned company attempted Ohio election hack

COLUMBUS (AP) – Ohio’s elections chief says his office detected and thwarted a foreign cyber attack on the day of this month’s election.
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the “relatively unsophisticated” hacking attempt Nov. 5 originated in Panama but was traced to a Russian-owned company. LaRose said would-be attackers were looking around for vulnerabilities in his office’s website.
The ultimate goal of such attacks is disrupting and undermining the credibility of elections, but LaRose said Ohio’s election results are safe because neither the election machines nor the ballot counters the state uses are connected to the internet.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.