Ohio Sec. of State: Russian-owned company attempted Ohio election hack

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Frank Larose speaks at the Ohio Republican Party event in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio detected and thwarted an election-related cyber attack earlier this month, the state’s elections chief said. LaRose said the “relatively unsophisticated” hacking attempt on Nov. 5, 2019, originated in Panama but was traced to a Russian-owned company. LaRose told The Columbus Dispatch Tuesday, Nov. 26 that the would-be attackers were looking around for vulnerabilities in his office’s website. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) – Ohio’s elections chief says his office detected and thwarted a foreign cyber attack on the day of this month’s election.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says the “relatively unsophisticated” hacking attempt Nov. 5 originated in Panama but was traced to a Russian-owned company. LaRose said would-be attackers were looking around for vulnerabilities in his office’s website.

The ultimate goal of such attacks is disrupting and undermining the credibility of elections, but LaRose said Ohio’s election results are safe because neither the election machines nor the ballot counters the state uses are connected to the internet.

