Ohio schools may request variance for sporting event capacity limits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday shared further insight on the order that outlines mandatory requirements for youth, collegiate, amateur, club, and professional sports.

The order limits the maximum number of spectators gathered at an outdoor sports venue to the lesser of 1,500 individuals or 15 percent of fixed, seated capacity. The maximum for indoor sports venues is the lesser of 300 individuals or 15 percent of fixed, seated capacity.

“The main purpose of permitting spectators at school sports events is for officials and loved ones of players, coaches, team staff members, other event participants to attend,” said Governor DeWine. “Ideally, the spectator limit would enable at least two, and perhaps up to four, family members to attend a sports event, provided that the venue is large enough to allow at least six feet of social distancing between groups.”

If venues have more room to allow for additional socially-distanced spectator capacity, a variance provision in the order will permit schools to request a higher capacity limit by submitting a plan in writing to their local health department, as well as the Ohio Department of Health. This plan must include a justification for the increased capacity and an explanation of how social distancing will be maintained.

It will fall to school/venue officials to monitor and enforce the social distancing requirement, prohibition on congregating among spectators, and other provisions outlined in the order.

Variances, however, will not be granted to expand the numbers of fans beyond family members of both teams and others who may perform during the event.