DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hundreds of Ohio school districts are now eligible for a grant that aims to increase school safety with security measures like metal detectors and security cameras.

The Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program provides funding of up to $100,000 for equipment. Governor Mike DeWine announced Feb. 2 that more than 900 schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of the program.

DeWine made the announcement while visiting Lakewood High School in Cuyahoga County, one of 945 schools that will receive a combined $68 million in grants as part of the fourth round of the program. A fifth round of funding will be announced in the coming weeks.

A total of $112 million was allocated for the fourth and fifth rounds of the grant program by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 45, which was signed by DeWine in January.

The investment more than doubles the initial allotment of $105 million for the program provided by Ohio’s operating budget and the American Rescue Plan Act.

So far, a total of $173 million has been awarded to 2,374 Ohio K-12 schools to help pay for security expenses.