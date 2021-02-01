Ohio school staff eligible to receive vaccine starting Monday

Ohio (WDTN) – Vaccine rollout continues in Ohio with the next group of Phase 1B on Monday, Feb. 1.

Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and staff are now eligible to receive the vaccine along with Ohioans 70 years old and older.

Due to the limited number of doses, the state is spreading vaccine distribution out over the next four weeks. As a result, 500 schools across the state will be eligible to receive the vaccine, but not every school.

Montgomery County is the only county in the Miami Valley with schools on the list for this week.

To find out which schools are getting the vaccine, or to find out how to schedule an appointment if you are 70 and older, click here.