MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO (WJW) – An Ohio school district has reversed its decision to cancel the high school’s musical this spring.

Cardinal Local Schools had canceled the high school’s PG-13 production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” back in January, claiming it was “vulgar.”

In a statement at the time from district superintendent Jack Cunningham, “Its dialogue and song lyrics contain vulgarity and are therefore not suitable for our pre-teen and teenage students in an educational setting.”

Now, the show will go on with several changes made to the script after the school board reversed its decision during a meeting Wednesday night.

“The board wishes to thank Music Theater International and its authors for assisting the Cardinal Board and music director with the 23 requested revisions,” a board member said during the meeting. “Production will resume immediately.”

Certain language has been removed and an alternate version of one of the songs was agreed upon. Permission slips will also have to be signed for a special middle school viewing, which has happened in years past.

The decision stunned attendees before several started clapping.

This comes after the student cast and crew recently received star power support from the original Broadway cast.

The show will be held in the district’s middle school auditorium on March 10-12.