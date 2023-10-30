COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group will be meeting on Monday to hear from school bus manufacturers.

On Monday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group will meet in person to hear from the manufacturers of the main types of school buses used in Ohio.

In August, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine formed the group in response to a crash in Clark County involving a school bus that led to the death of an 11-year-old student.

The group will be gathering at the Ohio Department of Public Safety in Columbus, however, you can watch a live stream of the meeting by clicking here.