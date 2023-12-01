COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group will be meeting for the last on Friday morning.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 in Columbus, the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group is expected to discuss critical incident response and reunification. There will also be presentations from the Ohio School Safety Center, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and a representative from a fire and EMS agency in Clark County.

In previous meetings, the group discussed bus mechanics, bus crash history and risk and seat belts on school buses.

After Friday’s meeting, the group will draft a full report with recommendations. The report is expected to be released to the public in January 2024.

The group was formed in August following the death of an 11-year-old student in Clark County. On Aug, 22, a driver reportedly went left of center, crashing into an oncoming school bus.