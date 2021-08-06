Ohio sales tax weekend underway

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — This year’s Ohio sales tax holiday is underway to help families with back-to-school expenses. Friday through Sunday, shoppers can purchase back to school necessities without paying sales tax on qualifying items.

Leahne Fugitt was out early scoring deals on school supplies as her kids gear up to return to in-person learning. “We’re mostly getting school supplies. I think a nice outfit for each of them would be good. Maybe a nice outfit for picture day,” she said.

The sales tax holiday helps families on clothing, school supplies, and instructional materials. But it doesn’t include items used in trade or business. Things included in the tax-free category are:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

There is no limit to the amount of items and the expemption is eligible for online purchases.

Lonnie Mathews, the store director at the Meijer in Beavercreek said the holiday is sure to draw a crowd. “Our customer count usually goes up by 15-20 percent especially during holidays like this,” he said.

State Senator Niraj Antani of Miamisburg said soaring prices for supplies can be a burden for low-income families. “This sales tax holiday is a win-win for Ohio,” he said. “For the average family if they’ve got two kids and you talk about 18 years of school and back to school clothing you’re talking about them spending thousands of dollars over a lifetime for those kids and saving hundreds of dollars in sales tax.”