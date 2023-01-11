COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio RV and Boat Show turns 43 years old and will once again take over the Ohio Expo Center this week.

The annual show, which originated in 1981, solely as a boat show, “showcases what is new and exciting in the camping, boating and outdoor enthusiasts’ industries”, according to show manager Kevin Luckhaupt.

It has grown dramatically in recent years and now features recreational vehicles, along with golf carts, four-wheelers and motorcycles as products for visitors to experience.

The show includes nearly 30 dealers and vendors and, due to increased production and available inventory, will now fill three of the largest buildings at the Ohio Expo Center.

The show begins Wednesday and will run through Sunday. Show times are noon to 8 p.m. during the week, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, discounts, and parking information visit www.ohiorvandboatshow.com