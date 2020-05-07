Ohio restaurants can offer outside dining starting May 15, inside dining on May 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine announced Thursday restaurants and bars can start reopening with outside dining starting May 15, with inside dining restarting May 21.

Here are the reopening dates for restaurants in our #ResponsibleRestartOhio plan. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/hW4etF3HQd — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 7, 2020

DeWine noted that bars and restaurants are already typically highly regulated by the state. A group of business owners in these industries was put together to determine how the best and safest way to reopen.

A leader of the group spoke at DeWine’s news conference to share how operations may change.

Restaurants and bars will be asked to create a floor space that allows for social distancing guidelines. For example, under the current mandate, parties of ten or less would be seated together but separated from other customers by either six feet or a physical barrier. These physical barriers could be Plexiglas separators, or high booth-backs, similar to a wall.

You may be asked to wait in your car for seating or food pickup, or you may see a designated area for queuing.

Buffet bars may now be served to you directly, instead of operating by self-service.

Although DeWine has said that employees are required to wear masks, you will likely see some restaurant employees without one due to safety risks, including some back-of-house positions. Customers could be asked to wear a mask, at the discretion of business owners.

Business owners will be encouraged to use open congregate spaces such as dance floors as extra space for spreading out tables, at least in the initial phase of reopening.