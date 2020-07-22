Ohio Restaurant Association seeks consistent rules for food service industry amid pandemic

Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) is seeking a consistent set of best practices, guidelines, and communications for Ohio’s restaurant industry in regards to COVID-19. Something it believes will build employee and consumer confidence.

In a press release ORA announced it would work with the Ohio Environmental Health Association, the Governor’s Restaurant Advisory Group, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The organization sought out this collaboration to help with the creation of the Unified Industry Voice campaign.

The campaigns intent is to create clarity across the board for both restaurants and the customers that frequent them. This would ultimately create a safer environment for everyone, says the ORA.

