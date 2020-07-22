Ohio Restaurant Association seeks consistent rules for food service industry amid pandemic

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) is seeking a consistent set of best practices, guidelines, and communications for Ohio’s restaurant industry in regards to COVID-19. Something it believes will build employee and consumer confidence.

In a press release ORA announced it would work with the Ohio Environmental Health Association, the Governor’s Restaurant Advisory Group, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The organization sought out this collaboration to help with the creation of the Unified Industry Voice campaign.

The campaigns intent is to create clarity across the board for both restaurants and the customers that frequent them. This would ultimately create a safer environment for everyone, says the ORA.

To read more about the Unified Industry Voice campaign, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS