Ohio Restaurant Association seeks consistent rules for food service industry amid pandemic

Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) is seeking a consistent set of best practices, guidelines, and communications for Ohio’s restaurant industry in regards to COVID-19. Something it believes will build employee and consumer confidence.
In a press release ORA announced it would work with the Ohio Environmental Health Association, the Governor’s Restaurant Advisory Group, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The organization sought out this collaboration to help with the creation of the Unified Industry Voice campaign.
The campaigns intent is to create clarity across the board for both restaurants and the customers that frequent them. This would ultimately create a safer environment for everyone, says the ORA.
To read more about the Unified Industry Voice campaign, click here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday: DeWine, Husted to give update at 2 p.m.
- US signs contract with Pfizer for the first 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in development
- Ohio, US EPA study wastewater as early warning system for COVID-19
- City of Springfield hands out PPE tool kits to small businesses
- Walmart announces new round of cash bonuses, stores to close on Thanksgiving