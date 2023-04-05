COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio lawmaker from Columbus made false claims about his accomplishments at a prestigious university, resulting in his resignation from a House leadership post.

West High School graduate Dave Dobos falsely claimed to have graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to the university. The Republican, who represents District 10 and parts of Grove City, Urbancrest and the Far South area of Columbus, attended MIT in the 1970s and studied economics, but did not receive a degree.

The Wayback Machine showed Dobos previously claimed on his campaign website, “as a graduate of West High School and MIT, David used his education and training to start a small business.” As of Wednesday afternoon, the first part of that sentence no longer appeared. As well, Dobos’ profile on the Ohio House website now states he “attended MIT,” rather than graduated there.

A screenshot of Dave Dobos’ campaign website from November 2022 (Courtesy Graphic/The Wayback Machine and www.Daveforus.com)

However, Ballotpedia.org, an encyclopedia of American politics, and a feature on West High School’s alumni website, on Wednesday still cited Dobos as having graduated from MIT on Wednesday.

“Dave has served on two national committees for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, from which he earned a degree in Economics in 1977,” the feature read on westhighalumni.com.

House Speaker Jason Stephens accepted Dobos’ resignation on Tuesday, removing him as vice chair of the Higher Education Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.