Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez crosses party lines, votes to impeach President Trump

In this image from video, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One House member from Ohio crossed party lines Wednesday and voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his actions that led to rioters storming the U.S. Capitol a week ago.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican representing the 16th District in northeast Ohio, voted for impeachment, becoming one of a handful of Republicans to join a successful effort by Democrats to impeach Trump for the second time since he took office in 2017.

“The President of the United States help organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing out solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

See my full statement on impeachment below. pic.twitter.com/pBBYRI2RUP — Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (@RepAGonzalez) January 13, 2021

The rioters stormed the Capitol as both houses of Congress were in the process of certifying Electoral College results, with Democrat Joe Biden defeating Trump in his reelection bid.

Before his political career, Gonzalez was a professional football player, and he also played for Ohio State from 2004 to ’06.

The rest of Ohio’s delegation — 12 Republicans and four Democrats — voted along party lines.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Third), whose district includes most of Columbus, voted for impeachment, saying, “No one … is above the law.”

Just left the House floor. I voted YES on impeachment because I stand for democracy and the rule of law. No one–not even @POTUS–is above the law. — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) January 13, 2021

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-12th), whose district includes part of Franklin County, said he opposed impeachment efforts.

“A rushed impeachment process without due process only seeks to further divide Americans and fan the flames of hatred and mistrust that led to this attack,” Balderson said in a statement.

My statement on impeachment ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HywVLYtu6P — Congressman Troy Balderson (@RepBalderson) January 13, 2021

Also from central Ohio, Republicans Jim Jordan of the Fourth District — who organized his party’s debate efforts to oppose impeachment — and Steve Stivers of the 15th District, also voted against impeachment.