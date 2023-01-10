HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival may no longer be part of the Village of Harveysburg, according to a statement by the festival.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival has filed a complaint to detach from the Village of Harveysburg in Warren County, according to a statement on the festival’s website. If the detachment goes through, Renaissance Park would no longer be considered in the Village of Harveysburg but in Massie Township.

The festival gave two reasons for the proposed detachment: services Massie Township can provide and a potential entertainment tax on ticket sales by the Village of Harveysburg.

Being part of Massie Township would allow the addition of a turn lane into the park heading westbound on State Route 73 from I-71, according to the statement.

The festival’s website said, “Also being part of Massie Township would allow us to continue to put the safety of our customers first.”

The statement also said there is also the potential for an entertainment tax on tickets by the Village of Harveysburg which could raise ticket prices by as much as $2.

“This is not in the best interest of our customers, which is most important,” said the festival’s website.

