Ohio releases updated travel advisory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans are now encouraged to avoid traveling to Alabama, Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota in the state’s latest travel advisory.
Those entering Ohio after traveling to these states, which have positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher for COVID-19, are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Based on a 7-day rolling average of positivity rates of September 9, the affected states are:
|ND
|19.3%
|KS
|18.4%
|SD
|18.2%
|AL
|17.9%
Iowa and Nevada are removed from last week’s advisory.
