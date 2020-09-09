Ohio releases updated travel advisory

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio travel advisory web

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans are now encouraged to avoid traveling to Alabama, Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota in the state’s latest travel advisory.

Those entering Ohio after traveling to these states, which have positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher for COVID-19, are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Based on a 7-day rolling average of positivity rates of September 9, the affected states are:

ND19.3%
KS18.4%
SD18.2%
AL17.9%

Iowa and Nevada are removed from last week’s advisory.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS