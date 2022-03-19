COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has decided to look for two independent mapmakers and a mediator to help come up with new district maps following the Ohio Supreme Court’s rejection of a third set of maps presented by the Republican-dominated panel.

The seven-member commission hopes to approve the choices in a Monday night meeting, but the current mapmakers and one staff member of each commissioner are to immediately begin meeting to identify “complex issues” and areas of agreement and disagreement.

The state’s highest court ruled 4-3 last week that the latest maps were intended to favor Republicans and disfavor Democrats.