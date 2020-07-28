Ohio Red Lobster restaurant saves rare blue lobster

(CNN) – At a place called Red Lobster, finding a blue lobster in your tank is sure to make you do a double-take.

That’s exactly what happened when an employee in Ohio spotted one.

His name is Clawde, after the restaurant’s mascot.  He’s a rare blue American lobster. Only about one in every two million look like this, all because of a genetic anomaly.

So instead making the trip from tank to table, Clawde is living it up in a special new tank at the Akron Zoo.

