Ohio receives grant to help battle opioid crisis

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDTN) - Ohio's Department of Job and Family Services received a grant from the federal government to help battle the opioid crisis crippling the state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The U.S. Department of Labor's opioid-crisis Dislocated Worker Grant could be as much as $11,000,000 with $3,666,667 released initially.

The grant provides disaster-relief jobs and employment services to those who have been impacted by the opioid crisis, addiction, and overdose.

Employment that will be offered through this grant addresses the impacts of the opioid crisis, such as peer recovery coaches and social service aids who assist children placed in foster care resultant of parental substance abuse.

Employment services will also be provided to the eligible participants seeking employment in in-demand jobs related to addiction, treatment, prevention, and pain management.

The State of Ohio anticipates nearly 900 participants through the grant.

U.S. Secretay of Labor Alexander Acosta said that the grant will help individuals impacted by the opioid crisis to remain in the workforce.

"Opioid abuse devastates families and communities," U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta said. "Providing a support system to individuals to overcome their addiction and find family-sustaining job opportunities is a critical part of recovery."

The opioid crisis was declared a national public health emergency in October 2017 by the United States Department of Health and Human Services. That allowed Ohio to seek the grant.

"This grant will help us meet the unique needs of communities as they work together to provide resources for individuals battling addiction," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. "Recovery involves not just treatment, but ongoing supports to help individuals lead healthy, productive lives."

