DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to a new report from USAFacts, Ohio ranks third in the nation for beer production.

Beer is a billion-dollar business in the United States. A number of industries, from hospitality to agriculture, are involved from production to distribution.

According to the report, the Buckeye State crafted an estimated 17,503,393 barrels of beer in 2022. Ohio also secured the ninth position in the nation for beer production for taproom consumption, pouring out 4,973 barrels in the same year.

Statistics from the report revealed staggering numbers:

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) reported breweries in the U.S. contributed over $2.7 billion in federal tax revenue in 2022

The Department of Agriculture estimates the economic value of hops at $662 million

The Census Bureau estimated annual brewery payroll at $3.4 billion in 2020

The TTB reports that American breweries produced almost 174 million barrels of beer in 2022 — just shy of 5.5 billion gallons.