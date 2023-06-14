DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Bad news, Ohioans: if you aren’t having fun, you might not be trying hard enough.

We may get a bad rap, but Ohio has been ranked near the top of the most fun states in America, according to a recent report released by WalletHub.

WalletHub looked at a variety of factors when concocting this ultimate list of rankings, including number of attractions, variety of establishments and ideal weather.

It also considered restaurants, amusement parks, golf courses and more.

Based on the list, California was the number one most fun state in the country, followed by Florida, Nevada, New York and Illinois.

So where did we land? Ohio was number 13! The Buckeye State was also ranked 12th best in the country for night life.

Coming in last place was Mississippi.