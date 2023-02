DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You may want to head to bed a little early tonight. A new study reveals that Ohioans need to get more sleep.

Ohio ranks fifth in the country for lowest amount of sleep. According to Mattress Insider, 40 percent of Ohioans get less than 7 hours of sleep per night.

The study looked into the eleven worst states for sleep in America. Also among the top five are Tennesse, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The state with adults reporting the least amount of sleep is Hawaii.