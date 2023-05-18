DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio has been ranked second for most problematic puppy mills in the United States, according to a new report released by the Humane Society.

The data in the Humane Society’s annual Horrible Hundred puppy mill report shows that Ohio is home to 13 problematic puppy mills, which is tied with Iowa for the second most in the country. Missouri is the only state with more.

The report cites state and USDA inspections which found a variety of problems, including filthy and poor housing conditions, breeders who euthanized puppies themselves and another who cropped puppies’ ears.

You can read the Humane Society’s report in full here.