DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — “Do You Hear What I Hear?” If you are already trying to get into the Christmas spirit, a Cincinnati radio station may have what you are searching for.

Cincinnati-based Star 93.3 FM is now playing Christmas music all day and night until the holiday season concludes. The station began playing the music genre on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Although the contemporary Christian music radio station is located in Cincinnati, drivers across portions of the Miami Valley are still able to tune-in to the station inside of their vehicle and radios. People looking to hear the festive music outside of their vehicle or handheld radio have the ability to stream online.

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, posted a video to social media on Nov. 1 at midnight. In the video, Halloween characters unfroze Carey so she could make her return for the Christmas season.

Star 93.3 says Christmas music is something universally enjoyable to most people.

“Not everyone listens to Christian music. Nor does everyone listen to country, rock, or pop music,” Star 93.3 says. “However, Christmas music is different in the fact that almost everyone grew up at one time or another listening to Christmas music. It’s familiar to almost everyone!”

Songs such as ‘”Jingle Bell Rock,” “The Christmas Song,” alongside numerous others have already played on the station this week.