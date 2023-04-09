DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A competitor from Ohio has died and an event of racing was cancelled in Lawrenceburg, Ind.

According to USAC Racing, 26-year-old Justin Owen of Harrison has died after being in a “qualifying crash” at an event called the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship. The event took place at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana on Saturday, April 8.

Owen’s car reportedly made contact with the outside wall, where it then flipped several times.

“Owen was the reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway, scoring two feature wins and the title in 2022,” USAC Racing’s website said. “It was Owen’s first crown at the 3/8-mile dirt oval in southeastern Indiana where he’d long been a regular competitor in the sprint car division for the past several seasons.”

In both 2019 and 2021, the organization says the driver made two feature starts. He won the Dick Gaines Memorial race at the same venue last year.