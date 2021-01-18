Ohio prepares for Phase 1B of vaccine rollout Tuesday, 80 and older next to receive first dose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio counties are preparing to move to Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.

Gov. DeWine said Phase 1B will begin Tuesday, Jan. 19. The vaccine will be available to people who are 80 years of age and older. DeWine said that this group, outside of long-term care facilities, make up about 420,000 people.

Officials said vaccines will be administered over the next three days. Providers will begin administering vaccines the day after they receive the shipment.

The Ohio Department of Health currently receives about 100,000 doses per week, but state officials say they have over three times as many people over 80 as they do vaccine doses available.

Health officials said the start of the next phase is a grim reminder of how the virus has affected elderly residents.

“We’re excited about this new group because they’re going to have a much higher uptake rate than our 1A group,” said Charles Patterson, Health Commissioner for Clark County. “We’re going to hit more like 75 plus and I don’t mean age. I mean 75 percent or more of our population 80 and up they want this vaccine and they’re going to get it so they can get one step closer to life going back to normal.”

The Ohio Department of Health has posted information here about what providers are being allocated vaccinations the first week of Phase 1B.

PHDMC has also created a website where vaccine information can be found. The department said Friday it expects to hold a news conference this week to provide more information on the next phase of vaccinations.