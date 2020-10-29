Ohio political operatives to plead guilty to charges in bribery case involving Larry Householder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) —Two Ohio political operatives plan to plead guilty to charges that they conspired to bail out two aging Ohio nuclear power plants.
The Associated Press reported former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder and four others are charged with racketeering for their roles in the alleged scheme.
They are accused of using $60 million in energy company money for personal and political use in exchange for passing a legislative bailout of two aging nuclear plants.
The energy company money was funneled through a group called Generation Now which is charged as a corporation in the case.
Householder was removed as speaker after his arrest earlier this year. He pleaded not guilty in September.
