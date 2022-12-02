Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain police lieutenant had a court hearing Thursday morning on charges related to tampering with evidence and a sex scandal.

Lt. Tabitha Angello, 45, is accused of allegedly engaging in sex with at least one subordinate officer while on duty and also for allegedly having an ongoing relationship with a known felon with a history of drug trafficking, according to a Lorain Police internal investigation report obtained by FOX 8 News.

She is also charged with multiple counts of tampering with evidence, tampering with records, obstructing official business and authorized use of the LEADS database.

Angello was given a pretrial date Thursday. She’s due back in court on Dec. 12.