LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A Lorain Police K-9 is recovering at home and is expected to eventually return to duty after he was stabbed while on the job.

Video shared with FOX 8 by the Lorain Police Department shows the K-9, Rye, seemingly happy to be home.

The stabbing incident took place over the weekend.

Courtesy: Lorain County Jail

Police said, 48-year-old Charles White, of Lorain, was wanted for stabbing his girlfriend. Officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant charging White with felonious assault, but when they arrived at his home on West 20th Street, he ran and hid in the basement.

That’s when the police sent in Rye.

Investigators say when the German shepherd cornered the man in the basement of the home, the suspect pulled out a knife and began stabbing the dog. Officers moved in to try and save their canine partner, and whatever happened next prompted the officers to shoot the suspect.

“It sounds like maybe the suspect may have made a threat towards the officers as well, which would have caused that also,” said Elyria Police Chief William Pelko, who is heading the investigation of the shooting.

Investigators say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the police dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.