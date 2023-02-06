COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries.

Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call.

Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to recover, police said in a press release.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).