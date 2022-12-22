Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with police Tuesday.

Travis W. Hellinger, 38, of North Swain Street in LaRue, was shot at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday after police said he shot at officers and a K-9 officer during the execution of a felony search warrant.

According to police, Hellinger was a suspected methamphetamine dealer.

During the execution of the search warrant, Hellinger ran from the home toward some nearby railroad tracks. As he was running toward the tracks, officers noticed he was armed with at least three semiautomatic handguns, which officers tried to convince him to drop.

Officers then deployed the K-9 officer to chase Hellinger down, which is when he began shooting at officers, police said. This is when officers returned fire, shooting Hellinger.

Officers gave Hellinger first aid at the scene, but he later died at the hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, including body-worn camera footage of the incident.

None of the officers including the K-9 were injured.