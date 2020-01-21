Ohio police department warns of highly addictive substance: Girl Scout Cookies

RAVENNA, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio police department is warning its resident of an upcoming “highly addictive substance”: Girl Scout Cookies.

The Ravenna Police Department posted on its Facebook, saying the substance goes by a variety of names, including “Thin Mints,” “S’mores,” and “Lemonades,” just to name a few.

“These items are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their story and get you hooked,” the joking Facebook post said. “We know many people think I will just get one box. But one turns into two and two turns into five and the next thing you know you are hiding “Thin Mints” in the freezer.”

The post then says there’s an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of the “cookies” at the police department.

“Just drop them off 24/7 and we will properly dispose of them for you,” the Facebook post said.

