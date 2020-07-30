Ohio pharmacy board backs down on banning drug for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state pharmacy board has reversed its decision to prohibit a drug for use by patients with COVID-19.

At issue is the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. The board banned prescribing the drug for the virus Wednesday and then changed its order on Thursday.

The reversal follows Gov. Mike DeWine’s comments saying the issue should be revisited. The governor said he made his request based on comments by Dr. Steven Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Hahn says the decision about prescribing the drug for COVID-19 should be between doctors and patients.

