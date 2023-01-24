EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio pastor received his sentence Monday after being picked up in an undercover sex sting last year.

Aaron Newell, 49, of Youngstown, reached a plea deal with prosecutors. According to court records, he will serve no jail time but will be on probation for two years. He was also ordered to perform community service and take a 12-hour education course as part of the terms of his probation.

Newell had pleaded no contest and was found guilty of charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

East Palestine police and members of the Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Newell in February of 2022.

Investigators say he responded to an online advertisement for prostitution, arranging to meet an undercover officer at a specific location, where he was arrested.

Police said Newell was the pastor at Niles Christian Assembly when he was arrested. His current status there is unknown; WKBN was unable to reach anyone at Niles Christian Assembly on Monday afternoon.