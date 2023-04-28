Editor’s Note: The video above is about a treasure hunt at Hocking Hills.

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – It’s no secret to any in Ohio that Hocking Hills State Park is a gem, but now it’s getting a national nod.

USA Today’s travel editors named it as one of their must-see places for a summer vacation and readers agreed.

Here’s their entry on Hocking Hills:

“This summer getaway spot in southeast Ohio has plenty to do, from zip line and canopy tours to unwinding at the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls, horseback riding at Blue Moon Acres or enjoying a live performance at Stuart’s Opera House. But the biggest draw here is Hocking Hills State Park, with scenic trails, waterfalls and caves. Other local draws include farm-to-table cuisine, river sports, rolling hills, lots of hiking and Native American lore, according to expert Kyle McCarthy.”

Hocking Hills comes in at number 6. Here’s the rest of the list:

Mackinac Island, Michigan Mobile, Alabama Door County, Wisconsin Mystic, Connecticut Chicago, Illinois Hocking Hills, Ohio Crystal River, Florida Asheville, North Carolina Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk, New York Shenandoah Valley, West Virginia

Nominees are submitted by a panel of experts, then USA Today’s 10Best editors narrow the list to give readers the final vote on who makes the list.

Make plans to visit Hocking Hills here.