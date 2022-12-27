YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown police officer who lost his appeal on a contempt of court charge for refusing to wear a mask is now back in the Mahoning County Jail.

Thomas Wisener, 36, was booked into the jail Tuesday, according to jail records, to serve the remaining eight days of a 10-day jail sentence he was given by Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court for his refusal to wear a mask during a court hearing.

Wisener was held in contempt in March after he showed up to testify Feb. 23 as a witness before a visiting judge but he refused to wear a mask. At the time, the municipal court had a mask policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court’s mandate had stated that all people, regardless of vaccination status, had to wear a mask. That mandate was lifted March 2.

Wisener said he did not wear a mask because of his religious beliefs. He spent two days in jail before being freed pending appeal.

The Seventh Court of Appeals on Dec. 16 ruled against his appeal.

Wisener has been a city police officer since 2013.

Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Bulter said Wisener is suspended without pay during the time that he will be in jail. He will be returning to work when he is done with his sentence.