Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police lieutenant who has been on paid administrative leave for more than a year was charged Monday in municipal court with neglect of duty.

Lt. Brian Flynn faces 14 counts of the misdemeanor charges. The dates of the charges range from November 20, 2020 to February 11, 2021.

The charges stem from a failure to follow up on sexual abuse or child pornography cases that Flynn oversaw as head of the department’s Special Victims Unit, which specializes in investigating crimes against children and domestic violence cases.

Flynn, who makes $78,654.58 annually, has been on paid leave since March 25, 2021.

The department has refused to say why Flynn was on leave. They released his personnel file in August but redacted any information about any ongoing investigation.

When asked if Flynn is still on paid leave today, Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler referred all questions to Law Director Jeffrey Limbian. Limbian said Flynn is still on paid leave as of now but he also added he will be speaking to Mayor Tito Brown later today about Flynn’s status.

Flynn has been with the department since 1998, when he was hired as a patrolman. He was promoted to detective sergeant in 2006 and promoted to lieutenant in 2011.