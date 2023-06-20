(WKBN) – Ohio has 104 public-use airports. They generate billions of dollars for the state. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants to make sure they are running as efficiently as possible and needs your help.

The review that is happening hopes to target needed improvements for future growth and sustainability. The Ohio Airport System Plan (OASP) is updated every 10 years. The last report in 2014 found that the economic impact of Ohio’s airports is $13 billion, with 123,000 jobs.

This latest review will help the FAA and ODOT Office of Aviation prioritize funding for development projects.

ODOT is looking for public input and recommendations through a virtual public meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. July 19. You can register online.

A website is set up with information and will be updated leading up to the July 19 meeting.

The public is also encouraged to take a pre-meeting survey by July 5, ahead of the July 19 meeting.

The final report is due to be released in 2025.